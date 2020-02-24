South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women's basketball poll

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents.

The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks received 27 of 30 first-place votes from the national media panel a day after clinching their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one. Stanford and Louisville round out the top five. TCU enters the rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25.