South Carolina receives NCAA notice for basketball program

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA involving former men's basketball assistant Lamont Evans. Evans was on coach Frank Martin's staff for four seasons until leaving after the 2015-16 season for Oklahoma State.

The NCAA says Evans received more than $5,000 in supplemental pay in the form of a bribe from runner Christian Dawkins to try and sway former Gamecock player P.J. Dozier to a sports agency. Evans admitted to taking $22,000 in bribes and was sentenced to three months in prison. South Carolina AD Ray Tanner said the allegation doesn't involve current coaches or players.