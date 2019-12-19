South Carolina proposed high school reclassification released

South Carolina High School League announcing their preliminary plans for realignment for the next couple of years.

The biggest change involving our schools, Fox Creek. They continue to grow and are slated to play 3A ball next year and be in the same region as Strom Thurmond.

Schools still can appeal where they fall in the next couple of weeks.

Here where our area school stack up and what regions they will play in.

Class 4A- Aiken, Airport, Irmo, Midland Valley, North Augusta, South Aiken

Class 3A- Brookland Cayce, Fox Creek, Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Strom Thurmond, Swansea

Class 2A, Region 4- Batesburg Leesville, Columbia, Eau Claire, Gray Collegiate, Newberry, Saluda

Class 2A, Region 5- Barnwell, Edisto, Pelion, Silver Bluff, Wade Hampton

Class 1A Region 1- Calhoun Falls, Dixie, McCormick, High Point, Southside Christian, Ware Shoals, Whitmire

Class 1A Region 3- Blackville Hilda, Calhoun County, Denmark Olar, Hunter Kinard Tyler, North, Ridge Spring Monetta, Wagener Salley, Williston Elko

Class 1A Region 6- Allendale Fairfax, Bamberg Ehrhardt, Bethune Bowman, Branchville, Estill,

