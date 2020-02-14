South Carolina hires Tracy Rocker as defensive line coach

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Columbia, SC--University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has named Tracy Rocker as the Gamecocks' defensive line coach, it was announced today following Board of Trustee approval.

Rocker comes to Columbia after finding success at every stop during his 20-plus year collegiate and professional coaching career. He most recently spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, his fifth different stop in the SEC. He has also logged Division I stints at Georgia (2014-16), Auburn (2009-10), Ole Miss (2008), Arkansas (2003-07), Cincinnati (2002), and Troy (1997-01). In addition, he spent three seasons with the NFL's Tennessee Titans (2011-13). He coached the defensive line in each of those stops, but also held the title of Associate Head Coach while at Georgia.

Rocker has coached on four conference championship squads - 1999 and 2000 Southland at Troy; 2002 Conference USA at Cincinnati; and 2010 SEC at Auburn. That 2010 Auburn squad went on to win the National Championship.

"Tracy has great experience playing and coaching in the Southeastern Conference," said Coach Muschamp. "I've tried to hire him before and am glad we were finally able to get him to Columbia and be a Gamecock. He's had great success in this league in developing defensive linemen and has coached a lot of guys who have played in the NFL, which is the goal for many of our players."

