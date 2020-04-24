South Carolina hires Des Kitchings as new running back coach

Friday, April; 24, 2020

Columbia, SC--Des Kitchings has been named the running backs coach at the University of South Carolina, head football coach Will Muschamp announced today following approval from the school's Board of Trustees. Bobby Bentley will return to coach the tight ends, while Joe Cox will mentor the Gamecock wide receivers in 2020.

"We're excited to add Des to the staff," said Coach Muschamp. "I was impressed by him in the interview process, with his history with running back play and with his ties in the state of North Carolina, which should be a huge asset in recruiting. He was endorsed by everyone he has worked with and we are fortunate to bring him back to his home state."

Kitchings, a native a Wagener, S.C., has spent the past eight seasons coaching the running backs at North Carolina State. He had the additional duties as the tight ends coach in 2012, as the recruiting coordinator from 2014-18, as the assistant head coach for offense from 2016-18, and as the co-offensive coordinator in 2019.

Under Kitchings tutelage, NC State produced three-straight 1,000-yard rushers from 2016-18 for just the second time in school history. In 2016, Matthew Dayes was the first 1,000-yard rusher at NC State since 2002, and in both 2017 and 2018 first-year starters Nyheim Hines and Reggie Gallaspy Jr., also reached that mark. Hines was named first-team All-ACC in 2017 after leading the conference in all-purpose yards, the Pack's first running back to earn first-team honors since 2002, and was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Gallaspy tied the NC State school record with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2018, a mark that ranked fifth nationally.