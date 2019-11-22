South Carolina gets by Gardner Webb

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Jermaine Couisnard converted a three-point play with just over a minute to go Friday as South Carolina slipped past Gardner-Webb, 74-69.

The winless Bulldogs (0-5) gave the Gamecocks (4-1) all they could handle, constantly slicing through their defense and burying 3-pointers over South Carolina's lunging guards. Eric Jamison Jr.'s fast-break layup gave the Bulldogs the lead with 81 seconds to go, but Couisnard got the ball at the high post and swished a jumper, with the foul.

Jose Perez's layup circled out of the cylinder and Alanzo Frink rebounded it, but the Bulldogs' defense forced another rushed South Carolina 3-pointer. Couisnard's attempt missed, but Maik Kotsar tapped the rebound to Jair Bolden, who covered it as Gardner-Webb had to foul.