South Carolina baseball to host fan fest

Thursday. Jan. 30, 2020

COLUMBIA - As a kickoff for the 2020 season, the University of South Carolina baseball team has announced that that it will host Fan Fest on Sunday, February 9. Fan Fest is free and open to the public.

Fan Fest will consist of an intra-squad scrimmage followed by an autograph session. Gates will open at 12 p.m. and fans will be able to watch batting practice. The intra-squad scrimmage will begin at approximately 1 p.m. Following the scrimmage, fans will get a chance to meet the 2020 squad and receive autographs on this year's poster, which will begin at approximately 3 p.m.

In addition, 10 lucky fans will have the chance to enter the batter's box and face one of the coaches for the chance to win tickets. Each fan will have three attempts to hit a ball. If the fan hits a home run, they will receive a pair of season tickets for the 2020 season. If a fan hits a ball that hits the outfield wall (either in the air or rolling), they will receive a Baseball Flex Pass. If a fan hits a fair ball that clears the infield before touching the ground, they will win a pair of tickets to a game of their choice. For the chance to participate, fans must stop at the Guest Services booth behind home plate to enter the drawing. Fans must enter their name prior to first pitch of the scrimmage (1 p.m.) to be eligible to participate. The competition will take place between the scrimmage and autograph session.

All fans wishing to attend Fan Fest should park in the gravel lot located on the corner of Wheat St. and Williams St. Fans can enter Founders Park located through Gate 1 in the outfield. Drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase at the concessions stand. The Game Day Store will also be open for fans wishing to purchase merchandise. The Athletics Department Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for Fan Fest.