South Carolina approves sale of alcoholic beverages at major venues

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC -- The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees granted approval for the sale of alcoholic beverages in athletics venues in its December 17 meeting.

The university will begin selling beer and wine at home football, men's and women's basketball and baseball games starting January 1, 2020, school officials announced today.

Beer and wine sales will commence for home women's basketball games on Jan. 2 vs. Kentucky and men's basketball games on Jan. 7 vs. Florida. The first baseball game at Founders Park is Feb. 14 vs. Holy Cross.

The Southeastern Conference rescinded its ban on the sale of alcohol beverages in public areas at home athletics events in its annual meetings in May 2019.

"Our athletics and university staff have reviewed data and best practices pertaining to alcohol sales at peer institutions around the nation and have been navigating laws unique to the state of South Carolina," said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "We want to make sure we do this right as it relates to security, customer service and the fan experience."

After today's vote, the university will sell beer and wine at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2020 for general seating sections while continuing to accommodate the current alcohol distribution practices within the facility. The university and athletics' concessionaire, Aramark, have worked tirelessly with a multitude of state agencies and partners to ensure that gameday sales of beer and wine is conducted in a safe and responsible manner.

