South Carolina High School League cancels spring season as schools remain closed

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

North Augusta, SC--After the South Carolina governor made the decision to keep all schools closed through the end of the school year, the SCHSL made it official and cancelled the spring sports season as well.

The league has postponed things about a month ago, waiting to see how the Covid-19 pandemic would play out, but on Wednesday, following the governor's lead, spring sports have been called off.

They do hope to resume the sports calendar on June 1st, but that's all contingent on how things are being handled at that time.

