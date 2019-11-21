South Aiken product Taylor Widener added to the Diamondbacks 40-man roster

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

Undated--Former South Aiken star pitcher Taylor Widner has been added to the Arizona Diamondbacks 40 man roster. Widener is one of their top prospects and while he didn't have the best of years numbers wise, he's still firmly in the Arizona plans going forward, thus adding him to their 40 man roster.

This past year, Widener started 23 games in Triple A with the Reno Aces and went 6-7 with a 8.10 ERA. He did strikeout 109 men in 100 innings pitched.

Being added to the 40-man roster prevents other teams from taking Widener in the Rule 5 draft.

