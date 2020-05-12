South Aiken Baptist hosts college signing for track and field

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Aiken, SC--South Aiken baptist certainly isn't the biggest school in the area, actually, one of the smallest. Over the last few years their athletic program has grown and kids are now getting recognized at the next level.

To that end, Ethan Kaufelds, who runs both track and cross country, inking his letter of intent and will head to North Greenville University in the fall. It was just a gathering of family and a few friends as Kaufelds is ready for a new challenge and join his new family with the Crusaders.

"That is where I belonged and I had gone to visit a few times, several times actually, and the guys on the team were super tight and they really kind of adopted me right on the spot" said Ethan Kaufelds

Kaufelds is a distance runner so he'll do double duty running in the fall and spring. He had also considered going to Presbyterian College.

