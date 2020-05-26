Some big names remain unsigned late in NFL's odd offseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Offseason shopping is still in full swing in the NFL. Teams continue to tinker with their rosters by adding players they hope will help them win even with the status of the upcoming season uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plenty of big names remain unsigned and could end up filling major needs for someone.

Among those are quarterback Cam Newton, defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffen, guard Larry Warford, left tackles Jason Peters and Kelvin Beachum, running back Devonta Freeman, safety Eric Reid, and cornerbacks Logan Ryan and Darqueze Dennard.