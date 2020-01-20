Snow rejoins Rhule as Panthers new defensive coordinator

Phil Snow is rejoining head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina as the new Panthers defensive coordinator. Snow previously served as defensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017-19 and Temple from 2013-16. Snow has spent 37 seasons coaching college football, serving as a defensive coordinator at seven previous schools, including UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and Boise State. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions for four seasons from 2005-08.