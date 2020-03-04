Smoke returns: Stewart plans to race on Indy road course

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer driver Tony Stewart will drive in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee will headline the race held on the 2.44-mile road course.

The 48-year-old Indiana native is a two-time Brickyard 400 winner. The Indiana 150 will mark Stewart’s 95th start in the Xfinity Series and his first since the winning the 2013 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. It also will mark Stewart’s first NASCAR start since the 2016 season finale.