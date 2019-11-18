Smart apologizes for using expletive after win over Auburn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart has apologized for using an expletive after his team's victory over Auburn, which sent the No. 4 Bulldogs to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the third year in a row.

Smart began his regularly scheduled news conference Monday by saying he was disappointed in himself for his choice of words in the wake of a 21-14 victory over the Tigers.

The comment came when Smart was asked by a reporter what he told his players after they clinched another SEC East title. He replied, "I told them, `How `bout them (expletive) Dogs!"'

Smart says the comment was "not indicative of what I stand for." He says one knows he has messed up when he gets home after a big win to find `your wife is upset about something you said."