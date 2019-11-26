Small school, big heart as Warren County is into the state quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Warrenton, Ga--We're down to just two GHSA teams left in the Georgia playoffs as both Lincoln County and Warren County suit up in the quarterfinals on Friday, both on the road. For the Screaming Devils, what a run this program has had.

Warren County is the second smallest school, by one person, playing football in the GHSA public school ranks. Coach Cherard Freeman says of the 55 boys in the school, 27 of them suit up on Fridays. It's a pretty cool deal for these guys to still be playing this time of year as they represent the name on the front of the jersey.

"We can really show them what we can do. Being small like this, they always say we're small, but we're small with big hearts." said Elijah Grier

"People don't realize what we have to go through. We have coaches that come in and adjust their work schedules, because we have coaches that work at other places then the school. They go in early, get off early and come out here and help us practice so it's been cool all the way around" said Cherard Freeman

Eight wins is no chopped live that's for sure, think of how good this team could have been if they had Lovasea Carroll. The D-1 recruit went to Florida to play ball and everyone else has stepped up their game and have got tne the job done.

