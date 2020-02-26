Sixers' Embiid fined for flipping off Hawk, cursing on air

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court and using profane language during a live television interview. With the clock winding down in the Sixers' 129-112 victory over the Hawks, Atlanta's Kevin Huerter came from behind Embiid and stole the ball, prompting Embiid's to flash a middle finger at Huerter.

After the game, Embiid used profanity when trying to explain his previous comment that he was the best player in the world. The NBA noted that the amount of the fine “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.”