Sharapova's time in tennis: teen titles, career Slam, ban

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Undated--Maria Sharapova is retiring from tennis after 36 titles, a career Grand Slam and 21 weeks spent ranked No. 1. She is only 32. She moved from Russia to Florida as a kid to train at a tennis academy. Sharapova won her first tour-level tournament when she was only 16, and by the age of 17 she had beaten Serena Williams to win Wimbledon.

Sharapova would go on to add four other major championships to her resume. She also reached No. 1 at just 18. But she started having shoulder problems in 2008 and that was a recurring issue during her career.