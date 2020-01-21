Shanahan to keep close eye on backpack in Super Bowl return

Kyle Shanahan knows one mistake he wants to avoid in his second trip to the Super Bowl. When Shanahan made his first trip to the big game as offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons three years ago, his week in Houston got off to a stressful start when a reporter mistakenly took his backpack that included his iPad playbook at media night.

The backpack also included tickets to the game and cash. That led to a frantic search that finally ended when Shanahan found the reporter who made the mistake and made the switch.