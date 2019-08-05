Shai Werts joins team, practices Sunday

STATESBORO, GA -- Georgia southern's season hasn't started yet, but there's already been controversy off the field. Starting quarterback Shai Werts was arrested a few days ago. He returned to the practice field Sunday.

Werts was initially pulled over for speeding. Deputies later found traces of cocaine on his windshield. He is now back with the team and practicing after passing an independently tested school drug test.

The Eagles have not announced a suspension yet, though the student athlete code outlines misdemmeanor charges carry a one game suspension.

