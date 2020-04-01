Several Augusta area sporting events being canceled for the upcoming weeks

Wednesday, April, 1, 2020

Augusta, Ga--What you may not realize, there's plenty of other sporting events in the Augusta area that have been canceled outright.

The Augusta Sports Council helps put on many of them as the area has taken a big hit. From rowing, swimming, cycling, soccer, and more. The financial hit is a big one.

"Locally there are so many groups and so many sports that are proud to host their events. Whether it's their first year events or third or fourth or fifth year events. These all impact their bottom line" said Michelle Naval, Operations Manager of the Augusta Sports Council

The Sports Council is doing everything they can to work with groups to keep them viable going forward..

On a related note, the have extend their GAMES scholarship application deadline. Check out the sports council website for all the information as they give kids $1000 to use for college.

