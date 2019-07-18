Seth Corryes in GreenJackets 2-1 win

Thursday, July 18, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA-- The Augusta GreenJackets (51-45, 15-13) defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers (59-37, 15-12) by a final score of 2-1 on Thursday evening at SRP Park. Seth Corry collected his 5th consecutive win on the mound as he retired the first 15 Grasshoppers he faced to help the Jackets win the series opener.

While Corry was dealing on the mound, his offense got him a run in the 2nd inning. The GreenJackets loaded the bases, and Zander Clarke smacked a sacrifice fly to centerfield putting the Jackets out in front at 1-0.

Another run in the 3rd inning scored thanks to Ismael Munguia’s speed. After Munguia singled to start the inning, he stole 2nd base. Two wild pitches moved him home, and the Jackets grabbed a 2-0 advantage after three innings.

That was plenty of run support for Corry as he retired the first 15 batters he faced. The left-hander dazzled his way to six-innings of shutout baseball, and tied a career high with eight strikeouts. The only hit he allowed came in the 6th inning on an infield hit. Corry ended the night with one walk.

JJ Santa Cruz came out of the GreenJackets bullpen, and delivered three innings of scoreless baseball. After Santa Cruz, Matt Seelinger earned the save, his 2nd of the year, despite allowing a run in the 9th inning.