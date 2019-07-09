Seth Corry named SAL Pitcher of the Week

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The South Atlantic League has announced that Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher, Seth Corry, has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 1-July 7, 2019. Corry, over two starts, delivered 11-innings of shutout baseball and earned wins in each appearance as he allowed only two hits in each start.

“The most impressive part of Seth’s stretch over the last week has been his ability to control the strike-zone,” GreenJackets Manager Carlos Valderrama said. “His confidence is through the roof right now, and he’s been a pleasure to watch so far in 2019.”

Corry, a 3rd round pick in 2017 from Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah is listed as the San Francisco Giants #25 overall prospect in the organization according to MLB.com.

His first outing of the week came on July 2nd against the Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees). The GreenJackets offense scored 11-runs that night as Corry finished his start after six-innings with five strikeouts, while allowing just two hits. The Jackets rolled to an 11-0 win.

He then returned on Sunday, July 7th against the Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox) by twirling five more innings of shutout baseball, with seven strikeouts and zero walks. The start was shortened by rain after the game went into a two-hour and 10-minute delay. He tossed just 54 pitches before the rain began to fall. The southpaw leads the team with 98 strikeouts on the season and his 2.19 ERA is now the 3rd best in the South Atlantic League.

Corry is scheduled to take the mound again on Saturday, July 13th at McCormick Field against the Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies) at 6:05 p.m.