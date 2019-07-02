Serena Williams takes opening match at Wimbledon

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

London, England--Serena Williams opened her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title with a straight-set victory on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy 6-2, 7-5.

Williams, who lost in the Wimbledon final last year, is short on matches and training time this season, factors she cited after her third-round exit at the French Open, her most recent tournament.

Williams has been dealing with an injured left knee. She said on Saturday she has been "feeling better" and her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said the 37-year-old American "doesn't have pain anymore."

The 31-year-old Gatto-Monticone was making her debut in Wimbledon's main draw.

