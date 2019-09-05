Serena Williams is back in the US Open finals

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

New York, New York --Serena Williams beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the U.S. Open semifinals to give herself another shot at winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York

to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.

