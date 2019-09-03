Serena Williams dominates at the US Open

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

Undated--Serena Williams was not troubled one bit by the right ankle she rolled in her previous match. Didn't get much resistance from her opponent, either.

Looking as dominant as can be, Williams moved just fine and powered her way into the U.S. Open semifinals by overwhelming 18th-seeded Wang Qiang of China 6-1, 6-0 in a mere 44 minutes to move closer to a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy.

Williams had rolled her ankle during her fourth-round match but that was not an issue in this one.

She grabbed the first five games in about 15 minutes. Then, after dropping one game, Williams collected the next 11 points in a row and every remaining game.

Just one indication of how lopsided this was: Williams finished with 25 winners to zero for Wang, who was playing in her first major quarterfinal.

Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows and this was her 100th match win at the U.S. Open.

She faces No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina for a berth in the final.

