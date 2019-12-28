Serena Williams aces AP Female Athlete of the Decade honors

Serena Williams has been voted the AP Female Athlete of the Decade. Williams won 12 of her professional-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles over the past 10 years. No other woman won more than three in that span. She also tied a record for most consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 and collected a tour-leading 37 titles in all during the decade.

Gymnast Simone Biles finished second in the vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Swimmer Katie Ledecky was third, followed by ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin.