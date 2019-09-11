Senior quarterback leads Lakeside to quick start

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Martinez, Ga--Just a couple of weeks into the high school season, lakeside is proving they may be one of the best teams in the area. The right mix of talent as the Panthers playing as good as anyone else around.

A lot of it starts with the play of quarterback Jaden Taylor. This is now his second full season under center and things are coming a lot easier for him. Last year he may have tried a little too hard to make it happen, but learned in the summer to play more relaxed and not force things.

"One of the coaches told me my thing was not try to press and just, you know, be relaxed in the pocket. Don't try to make things happen that are unneccesary. Especially with having, you know, an offensive coordinator for more than one year, that definitely helps in having the same offense, you definitely see everything better." said Jaden Taylor

Lakeside has Friday night and then will host Aiken as they look to go three and 0 on the young season.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved