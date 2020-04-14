Senior British Open postponed, could be played later in 2020

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Undated--The Senior British Open has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak but organizers are still hoping the final major of the year can be played sometime in 2020. The event was due to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26.

It is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic. The Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open have been canceled while the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 from early May. The Senior Players Championship is scheduled for Firestone Country Club in Ohio on July 9-12 and hasn’t been called off yet.