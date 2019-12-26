Seahawks host 49ers with NFC West title on the line

The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the regular season. The winner will be the NFC West champion. The loser will be a wild-card team in the NFC playoffs. San Francisco will be the No. 1 overall seed and have home-field advantage with a win. Seattle will be the No. 3 seed at worst with a victory.

The Seahawks beat San Francisco 27-24 in overtime earlier this season but took a 27-13 loss to Arizona last week. San Francisco held off the Los Angeles Rams for a 34-31 win a week ago.