Seahawks finalize deal to acquire Clowney from Texans

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- The Seattle Seahawks finalized their trade for standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday, sending two players and a 2020 third-round pick to the Houston Texans.

Seattle bolstered one of its biggest needs heading into the season by landing Clowney after his contract dispute with the Texans.

The Seahawks sent veteran former first-rounder Barkevious Mingo and second-year pass rusher Jacob Martin to Houston. Mingo was moved to defensive end during the offseason after spending the past few seasons playing outside linebacker. Martin, a sixth-round pick in 2018, showed flashes of potential in his rookie season but had just three sacks and was going to be a situational pass rusher this season.

Clowney held out from training camp with the Texans. The outside linebacker was unhappy about Houston using the franchise tag on him and no progress on a long-term contract. But the Seahawks had both the salary-cap space to absorb Clowney's cost and the need for help on the defensive line.