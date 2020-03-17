Scratched: Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Louisville, KY--Churchill Downs is postponing the Kentucky Derby from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Track officials say the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5. That would mark the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May.

The last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government banned horse racing because of World War II. The Derby is the latest major sports event to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.