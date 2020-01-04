Schauffele holds onto a 1-shot lead at Kapalua

Xander Schauffele is one round away from becoming the first back-to-back winner at Kapalua in 10 years. Schauffele didn't do anything special Saturday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He shot a 2-under 71 and retained a one-shot lead, this time over Justin Thomas. But he didn't make any mistakes in the final hour.

Schauffele left that to everyone else. Thomas made a pair of bogeys and shot 38 on the back nine after making five birdies on the front. Joaquin Niemann and Patrick Cantlay each shot 39 on the back to ball behind.