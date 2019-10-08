Saquon Barkley remains up in the air about playing Thursday night

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- New York Giants injured running back Saquon Barkley does not know whether he will play against the New England Patriots

Barkley practiced on a limited basis Tuesday as the injury-depleted Giants (2-3) got ready for Thursday night's game against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (5-0).

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Barkley has missed the past two games with high sprain to his right ankle. He was hurt on Sept. 15 against the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

Compounding the problem for New York was the concussion sustained this past weekend by running back Wayne Gallman in the 28-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Gallman is in the concussion protocol and it has left the Giants with two healthy running backs, Eli Penny and rookie Jon Hilliman.

Barkley has insisted he feels better, but he also understands it might be better for him to skip the Patriots' game and return 10 days later, when the Giants play host to the Arizona Cardinals.

