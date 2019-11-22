Sandusky resentenced to same prison term

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been given the same penalty at his resentencing as before: 30 to 60 years in prison.

Centre County Judge Maureen Skerda sentenced the 75-year-old Sandusky on Friday at the courthouse in Bellefonte.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years.

An appeals court said laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his October 2012 sentencing had since changed.

Sandusky again asserted his innocence Friday. He choked up twice in brief remarks to the judge and told his supporters he loves them.

