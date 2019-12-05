Saluda chases history as they play in the state finals

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Saluda, SC-- In 24 hours time, football state titles will be earned on the field for our remaining schools. Some will bring home the hardware, some will leave the stadium in heartbreak. For Saluda, winning a title has been 56 years in the making.

The tigers have been the cardiac kids as they've had one second half comeback after another. Not exactly ideal, but when you win, that's what matters most. Late game drama is this team's identity and it's something they've embraced.

"We've been the underdogs for the past 3 weeks i think. So we just kind of embraced it, like you said, and that really just gives us a chip on our shoulder to get the job done. We came so close so many times and to get this win, it would be really big for our hometown, and just our community" said Noah Bell

Now, it's a showdown with undefeated Barnwell. After beating Southside Christian and Abbeville in consecutive weeks, nobody scares the Tigers and for good reason

