Saints take care of Panthers, still hope for playoff bye

The New Orleans Saints took care of business against the reeling Carolina Panthers and finished off a 13-3 regular season but still might not get a week of rest in the playoffs.

Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Alvin Kamara ran for two scores and the Saints handed the Panthers their eighth straight loss, 42-10. But the runaway NFC South champions' chances at home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs ended when Green Bay beat Detroit on a last-second field goal. New Orleans needs Seattle to beat San Francisco on Sunday night to earn a first-round bye.