SRP Park to once again host a USC Aiken Vs Augusta baseball game

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in partnership with the University of South Carolina Aiken (Peach Belt Conference), are excited to announce that on Thursday, April 2nd, the University of South Carolina Aiken will make its second trip to SRP Park to host Augusta University (Peach Belt Conference). First pitch is slated for 6:35PM with gates opening at 5:30PM.

“An annual tradition has been born with the 2nd Annual Baseball Border Bash Game with Augusta University. We (USC Aiken) will be home team this year at the fabulous SRP Park, meaning I expect an over flow crowd of Pacer Baseball supporters” stated USC Aiken Baseball Head Coach Kenny Thomas. “Last year’s inaugural game was a great success and I wish to thank the staff at the GreenJackets for their hospitality and thank Augusta University for agreeing to play the rival game each year. We look forward to this year’s game, let’s pack the park!”

Individual tickets go on-sale to the general public at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta) on Friday, March 13th at 9AM. Fans who would like to purchase online will be able to start at 10AM. There will be NO phone orders for the Augusta University v. USC Aiken game.

“We at Augusta University are excited for the 2nd Annual Baseball Border Bash at SRP Park,” stated Augusta University Baseball Head Coach Chris Howell. “This is a great experience for our program and we have had a great partnership with the GreenJackets for many years now and look forward to this game.”

The GreenJackets & the University of South Carolina Aiken will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets Season Seat Members, Holders, Sponsors & both Augusta University and USC Aiken Alumni Clubs on Monday, March 9th through Thursday, March 12th at midnight. Augusta University and USC Aiken Alumni members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

