SRP Park to host four high school baseball games

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

North Augusta, SC--SRP Park will once again host a handful of high school baseball games in the month of March.

On March 12th, it will be the make-up game between Westside and ARC with first pitch scheduled for 5:30.

Then, on March 20th, it'll be Aquinas taking on Glascock County out of Gibson. That will be a 6:30 start time.

The third game at the stadium will be March 23rd when Grovetown takes on Strom Thurmond.

Finally, the fourth game slated for SRP Park will be rivals North Augusta and South Aiken. That game will be March 24th at 7pm.

“We are so excited to host these teams and their fans for the 2020 High School School Showcase,” stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “We know the combination of quality local baseball and our beautiful facility will make these games memorable events for the entire community.”

Tickets are on sale now for the matchup between the Patriots and Musketeers and you will also be able to purchase tickets for the other games at the school or at the ballpark.

