SC Tourism Leader: Darlington will host spring NASCAR race

Thursday, April 23, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The head of South Carolina's tourism agency says NASCAR will run a race at Darlington Raceway this spring. Duane Parrish is the head of the state's Parks, Recreation and Tourism agency.

He gave an update Thursday during a meeting of a panel Gov. Henry McMaster convened to plan how the Palmetto State will reopen after being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. Parrish did not say when the race would be held, only that it would come before the PGA Tour event on Hilton Head Island that's scheduled for June 18-21.