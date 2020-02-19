Ryan Newman walks out of the hospital in Florida

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Daytona, Beach, FL--Less than 42 hours ago, Ryan Newman was in one of the more horrific crashes in NASCAR history. Wednesday afternoon, he walked out of the hospital with his two daughters.

Newman was taken to the hospital following the accident and listed in serious condition on Monday night. His recovery since, nothing short of amazing as he was alert yesterday and talking. Then, today, being released.

At this point in time, there's no decision on when he'll get back in the race car. That will come after discussion with his family and race team.

