Ryan Newman now alert and talking

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Daytona Beach, Fl--Less than 24 hours after the horrific crash at the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is alert and talking to doctors and family.

Newman was injured on the final lap of Monday's Daytona 500 and had to be cut out of his race car before being taken to the hospital.

Today, Roush Fenway racing giving the update in that Newman was now awake and speaking. The statement went on to add Newman has expressed his appreciation for all the support from the well-wishers.

