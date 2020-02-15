Rudolph's agent: Garrett legally liable after ESPN interview

The war of words between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph may spill over into the courts. Rudolph's agent says Garrett opened himself up to “legal liability” after reiterating his claim that Rudolph used a racial slur shortly before their infamous brawl last November.

Garrett told ESPN that Rudolph used “the N-word” while getting sacked by Garrett, a claim Rudolph called “1,000% false.” The NFL found no evidence that Rudolph uttered a slur. Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it during the fight, an action that resulted in an indefinite suspension that was lifted earlier this week.