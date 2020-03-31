Roussin-Bouchard Makes Final ANNIKA Watch List

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Columbia, S.C. - Coming off a historic season freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard has earned a spot on Golfweek's final ANNIKA Award Watch list, officials announced on Tuesday.

Roussin-Bouchard rewrote the record books with her freshman season, notching the best scoring average for a freshman in program history (71.27). The French phenom also broke the freshman records for lowest 54-hole tournament score (205), lowest 18-hole round score (65) and is now tied for second place with three top five finishes for a freshman in a season. Her 71.27 scoring average is the second lowest season scoring average in team history, just behind Ainhoa Olarra's 71.00 from the 2017-18 season.

While shattering the Garnet and Black's freshman records Roussin-Bouchard also took medalist honors at the Windy City Collegiate Classic, where her 18-hole and 54-hole record setting scores happened, and finished in the top three at a trio of tournaments, tying for third at the Landfall Tradition and taking third outright at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational.

The No. 1 ranked amateur in the world, Roussin-Bouchard is set to participate in the second annual Augusta National Women's Amateur and the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup, if and when those events happen.

