Rory McIlroy gets boost from a bogey and leads Bay Hill

Thursday, March 5, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is the early leader at Bay Hill to no one's surprise. The world's No. 1 player opened with a 6-under 66 for a one-shot lead among the early starters at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

It's his sixth consecutive opening round of 68 or better, and McIlroy hasn't finished worse than fifth in his last six tournaments. It didn't feel like a great start when he hit into the water on his second hole. McIlroy made a big putt for bogey and played his final 12 holes in 7 under. Talor Gooch was one shot behind.