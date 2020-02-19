Rory McIlroy delivers strong rejection to proposed new tour

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rory McIlroy is the first player to publicly reject the idea of the Premier Golf League. The proposed new world tour is promising big money to players. It also would force them to choose which tour to play.

McIlroy says he wants to be on the right side of history. He says he doesn't see it working, and that right now players are split on whether to join. The proposed tour has been talked about for some six years but only recently picked up momentum with an influx of new money. McIlroy says players would lose independence by joining.