Rookie Will Grier will start for Panthers starter vs. Colts

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Charlotte, NC--Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell has announced that Will Grier will start Sunday's game at Indianapolis. Grier replaces Kyle Allen, who has lost his past six starts after throwing 11 interceptions during that span. This will be Grier's first NFL action.

A third-round pick out of West Virginia, Grier started the season No. 3 on the depth chart behind Cam Newton and Allen. With the Panthers out of playoff contention, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said the time “felt right” to give Grier a shot.