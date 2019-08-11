Rome takes series with 11-0 victory

ROME, GEORGIA: The Augusta GreenJackets (63-54, 27-22) dropped the series with the Rome Braves (55-63, 25-24) on Sunday as they fell by a final of 11-0. The Jackets have not scored a run in their last 19-innings and they were shutout in all three of their losses in the series. Rome is now just two-games back of the Jackets in the 2nd half standings.

After Keith Weisenberg worked a scoreless first-inning, Rome scored the first run of the game in the 2nd inning. With runners on the corners, Braulio Vazquez scored from 3rd base when Carlos Paraguate bounced into a double play. Rome took the 1-0 lead.

The Braves scored another run on a groundball in the 3rd inning. This time, it was Hagen Owenby collecting the RBI to make it 2-0 Braves. Rome continued to extend their lead in the 5th inning. Greg Cullen tripled to score Justin Dean and make it 3-0. Then a single for Jeremy Fernandez brought the Rome lead to 4-0. Weisenberg finished after 4.2 innings on the mound and he allowed four-runs.

In the 7th inning, Rome added another run when Shewmake scored on a wild pitch from 3rd base. It was a 5-0 lead for Rome, and that would be plenty of offense to get them the win, but they added more in the 8th inning. A six-run inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Shewmake, extended the Rome lead to 11-0 as they took the series from Augusta.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GVL) TBD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Trenton Toplikar (3-1, 3.04 ERA)

Trenton Toplikar makes the star in the series opener with the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) on Monday evening. It is the 1st time Toplikar has faced Greenville this year, and just the 6th start of the season for the right-hander. His last outing came at SRP Park on August 5th. He collected the win after he tossed six-innings and allowed just one-run. It was only three-hits for Hickory in that game. Toplikar is holding South Atlantic League hitters to a .200 average so far this year. He was a 16th round selection by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Next Homestand: Monday, August 12th – Wednesday, August 14th vs Greenville Drive

The GreenJackets return home on Monday August 12th for a three-game homestand with the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox). It all starts with Bark-in-the-Park Night. Bring your four-legged friend out to the ballpark to cheer on the GreenJackets. It will also be Military Monday. Bring your Military ID to receive $2 off your ticket. On Tuesday, August 13th, it will be “Tuesday Brew & Q” presented by Maurice’s BBQ. Fans can get a $3 Domestic Draft Beer and a $3 BBQ Pork Slider. It will also be the first annual Trivia Night as well as First Responders Night. All First Responders will receive $2 off their ticket with a valid ID. The Homestand ends Wednesday August 14th with Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo.