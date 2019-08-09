Rome blanks Jackets 7-0

ROME, GEORGIA: It was a barrage of runs for the Rome Braves (53-62, 23-23) early on, and they defeated the Augusta GreenJackets (62-52, 26-20) by a final score of 7-0. It’s the 6th time this season the Jackets have been shutout, and Augusta could only collect two hits.

In the 1st inning, Rome got on the board in a hurry. Justin Dean led the game off with a triple for the Braves. Braden Shewmake grounded-out, but it brought home Dean and Rome took the 1-0 lead. Then, in the 2nd inning, the Braves batted around. A triple for Drew Campbell brought home the first run of the inning to make it 2-0. Then a Jeremey Fernandez single made it 3-0 Rome.

The scoring continued in the 2nd inning. Braden Shewmake single to extend the Rome lead to 4-0. Then, to cap off the scoring, a two RBI single for Shea Langeliers gave the Braves a 6-0 advantage. It was 10 hits after two-innings for Rome to take the lead. Oller settled down and ended up tossing five-innings, but he allowed six-runs. Oller has gone five-innings in all nine of his starts since the All-Star Break.

Rome tacked on another run in the 6th inning. With the bases loaded, Shewmake was hit-by-a-pitch, and Rome had a 7-0 lead. Jacob Gonzalez collected the only two hits for the Jackets, as they fell by a final of 7-0.

Player of the Game: Jacob Gonzalez, 2-4

Gonzalez had the only hits on the night for Augusta, and he has been swung the bat well so far in the month of August. In his last 10-games, Gonzalez has a .325 average.

Thursday’s Game: 7:00 PM @ Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves), State Mutual Stadium, Rome, Georgia

Pitching Matchup: (ROM) RHP Ricky DeVito (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs (AUG) TBD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)