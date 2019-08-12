Roles have changed for Grovetown after winning a region title

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

Grovetown, Ga--It's been fun to watch the progress of the Grovetown football program since it's infancy. Remember, they haven't been a school that long. On the field, there were some lean years at first, now, a playoff contender.

It's year four with Damien Postel at the helm and each season the Warriors have taken a step forward. It was a chore just to make the playoffs to begin with, now, it's about winning playoff games. For the first time, they went undefeated in the region a year ago, but quickly bowed out in states. That's a big motivating factor as this season gets underway.

"It's really motivation because our team is more of together, tighter knit family and trying to go further then we did last year" said Kori Bryant

"We pushed in the off season the four teams that we know we're playing that we lost to in the season. So we put them on the board, to have them something to look at and to push by. Once we get past those four, it's the next mark after that" said Damien Postell

Like many Georgia teams, this time of year can be tough to practice after school. Monday was a prime example of that as Grovetown was forced inside because of the heat and humidity and the GHSA guidelines.

